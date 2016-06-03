Twitter Reacts To Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid Breakup Reports

Michael Hafford
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly broken up after seven months of dating.

While that’s not a long time in, like, human history, it was long enough for them to gather a slew of haters and a photo feature in Vogue. Though the rumours haven’t been confirmed — neither Zayn’s nor Gigi’s representatives returned our requests for comment — Twitter was all over the split.

Whereas reactions to the Swift-Harris breakup yesterday were mostly snarky, the reactions to Zayn and Gigi’s breakup has been jubilant to say the least.

One genre of tweets centers on paparazzi photos from Gigi’s afternoon with Kendall Jenner in Beverly Hills.

Many utilized One Direction reaction gifs.


Another referenced the Swift-Harris breakup.


A third genre of tweeter was more subdued.


These things purportedly come in threes. So after the cataclysmic Heard-Depp split and attendant abuse allegations, the amicable Swift-Harris split, we’re due for a middle ground. Maybe Zayn and Gigi will write breakup albums about each other.

For now, all we have are Instagram images.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

DTLA

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

