Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly broken up after seven months of dating.
While that’s not a long time in, like, human history, it was long enough for them to gather a slew of haters and a photo feature in Vogue. Though the rumours haven’t been confirmed — neither Zayn’s nor Gigi’s representatives returned our requests for comment — Twitter was all over the split.
Whereas reactions to the Swift-Harris breakup yesterday were mostly snarky, the reactions to Zayn and Gigi’s breakup has been jubilant to say the least.
One genre of tweets centers on paparazzi photos from Gigi’s afternoon with Kendall Jenner in Beverly Hills.
Now Zayn and Gigi is over I'm just like while Gigi is like pic.twitter.com/MEA5klLWGH— How Rude of You (@HerNameisDaysha) June 3, 2016
Gigi: Harry's got a movie role why are his stans more focused on Zayn— neelam (@zlorious) June 2, 2016
Kendall: wait Harry Potter has stans- pic.twitter.com/iK0qoiw1FH
Gigi: all he talks about is Louis— nadia, (@dimploux) June 2, 2016
Kendall: oh my god you too? pic.twitter.com/qh2iBQHf5e
Many utilized One Direction reaction gifs.
Most of twitter:"Omg Zayn and Gigi broke up, I can't belive this!"— JeRay (@Ayeartolivefor) June 3, 2016
Me: pic.twitter.com/dBsOvCZIoT
Another referenced the Swift-Harris breakup.
gigi didn't want to break up with zayn, but when taylor sent out that group text demanding the entire squad be single, she had little choice— Clayd Yila (@ClaydYila) June 2, 2016
A third genre of tweeter was more subdued.
These things purportedly come in threes. So after the cataclysmic Heard-Depp split and attendant abuse allegations, the amicable Swift-Harris split, we’re due for a middle ground. Maybe Zayn and Gigi will write breakup albums about each other.
For now, all we have are Instagram images.
