Draco Malfoy's Back — & Blonder Than Ever

And then there was Draco.
You've already seen the grown-up versions of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron and Ginny Weasley and their respective families. But we're still short one Slytherin.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has revealed the cast photo for Draco Malfoy, who still appears to be hitting the bleach. Alex Price plays the scheming character, while Anthony Boyle plays his similarly peroxided progeny, Scorpius. Like Albus Potter and Rose Granger-Weasley, little Scorpius is a Hogwarts student. We can only imagine where the Sorting Hat will put him.
"I love Draco and Scorpius — they actually look related," J.K. Rowling said of the casting in an interview with Pottermore.
"I've got a feeling Scorpius is going to do nothing to turn girls off the Malfoy men," she added.
The West End play opens in London on July 30.
