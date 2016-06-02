David & Victoria Beckham Rickrolled Eva Longoria's Wedding

Next time you're thinking of Rickrolling someone, try sending them this video of David and Victoria Beckham dancing to the infamous Rick Astley song instead.
Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón got married in Mexico on May 21, and the Beckhams were among the attendees. For the afterparty, the newlyweds hired an '80s band. And the Beckhams definitely enjoyed the throwback. Videos posted to Instagram by Mario Lopez, also a guest, show the couple dancing to "Never Gonna Give You Up" as well as Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go."
Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón got married in Mexico on May 21, and the Beckhams were among the attendees. For the afterparty, the newlyweds hired an '80s band. And the Beckhams definitely enjoyed the throwback. Videos posted to Instagram by Mario Lopez, also a guest, show the couple dancing to "Never Gonna Give You Up" as well as Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go."
Appropriately, he posted the videos the Thursday after the wedding and used the #TBT hashtag.
Advertisement
This wasn't the only dance Victoria Beckham enjoyed in Mexico. She also posted a video of herself doing the electric slide while she was there.
Victoria Beckham is a close friend of Longoria's. And apparently, she's also a very entertaining wedding guest.
Advertisement