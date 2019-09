Victoria Beckham Does A Classic High School Dance At Eva Longoria's Wedding

The culture of celebrity friends attending each other's weddings is an odd one. Sometimes, the larger star will skip the ceremony in order to avoid upstaging her less famous counterpart. Or for some other reason altogether. Jay Z refused an offer to be Kanye’s best man because he didn’t want his private life to be broadcast on a reality show, for example.We’re lucky that Victoria Beckham didn’t take such considerations into account when she received an invitation to Eva Longoria’s wedding. Because that would have robbed us of an amazing video.First, the nuptials. Beckham and fellow guest Mario Lopez posted images of Longoria during her wedding to Mexican media mogul Jose Baston in Valle de Bravo near Mexico City on Saturday evening.