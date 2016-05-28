The Hilarious Story Of Why The Queen Made Her Great-Granddaughter Hold Her Purse

@the_british_monarchy have just released this photograph of The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, to mark Her Majesty's 90th birthday. This is the first in a series of three official photographs. It was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter by renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz. #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty
Remember that adorable photo of Queen Elizabeth II and her great-grandchildren that Kensington Palace shared on Instagram in celebration of her 90th birthday? The queen sat surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (including our personal favorite, Prince George), in a gorgeous photo taken by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz.
But what has everyone talking was Mia Tindall, the queen's cherubic great-granddaughter, holding her majesty's purse and looking downright delighted about it. And now we know why: She was being naughty.
Harper's Bazaar reports that Mike Tindall (husband of Zara Phillips, the queen's granddaughter) told Good Morning Britain, "It just happened at the right time. She was being a bit naughty. The queen got it quite right when she told her, 'Just hold the handbag now,' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo of her."
Advertisement
Being given a purse to hold is gold-star child management. Well done.
"It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think," he added. "She's got quite a little personality on her, and we encourage that."
Related Stories:
Advertisement