What do you get the monarch who has everything? Kate Middleton was faced with this question on her first Christmas as the Duchess of Cambridge, back in 2011. Fronted with a problem that makes anyone else’s in-law-buying quandaries seem pretty tame, Middleton thought about what she would have given her own grandparents.
The answer she came up with? Homemade chutney.
Middleton revealed her first Christmas gift to the queen as part of a documentary, Our Queen At 90. In an interview, she said, "I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought, 'I'll make her something,' which could have gone horribly wrong. But, I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."
Homemade food does not stack up next to the crown jewels, but Middleton went on to say the gift was well-received. "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table.” Which proves that, even when your in-laws are British monarchy, sometimes a gift from the heart works best. (PopSugar)
The answer she came up with? Homemade chutney.
Middleton revealed her first Christmas gift to the queen as part of a documentary, Our Queen At 90. In an interview, she said, "I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought, 'I'll make her something,' which could have gone horribly wrong. But, I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."
Homemade food does not stack up next to the crown jewels, but Middleton went on to say the gift was well-received. "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table.” Which proves that, even when your in-laws are British monarchy, sometimes a gift from the heart works best. (PopSugar)
Advertisement