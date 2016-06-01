This summer will be a big one for Harry Potter fans. July 30 marks the West End debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the play billed as the "eighth story" in the Potter saga. Previews get underway next week, which means you really need to secure those tickets NOW. Don't expect some owl to just tap on the window and drop them off.
The play picks up 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows, with Harry Potter and the former Ginny Weasley transitioning to parents with jobs and kids and mortgages. Today, we're getting a better idea of what that looks like. New cast photos have been revealed, allowing fans to get their first look at Harry and Ginny 2.0, and their son Albus, a Hogwarts first-year student, as well as the Granger-Weasleys and their fam.
J.K. Rowling herself has promised that the play will have theatre-goers in tears. Indeed, it's not hard to feel at least a little bit nostalgic while seeing Harry, Ginny, Ron and Hermione as real-deal grown-ups.
Click through to see how the cast will look.
The play picks up 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows, with Harry Potter and the former Ginny Weasley transitioning to parents with jobs and kids and mortgages. Today, we're getting a better idea of what that looks like. New cast photos have been revealed, allowing fans to get their first look at Harry and Ginny 2.0, and their son Albus, a Hogwarts first-year student, as well as the Granger-Weasleys and their fam.
J.K. Rowling herself has promised that the play will have theatre-goers in tears. Indeed, it's not hard to feel at least a little bit nostalgic while seeing Harry, Ginny, Ron and Hermione as real-deal grown-ups.
Click through to see how the cast will look.