There's been no shortage of rumours surrounding Kylie Jenner and Tyga since their recent split. Will they get back together? Is she seeing PartyNextDoor? Does Tyga owe her money?
We don't have definite answers to any of these burning questions — except for the last one. Jenner herself took to Twitter to shut down a rumour that her rapper ex owed her $2 million. (Oh, to one day be so rich that you could feasibly spare $2 million, which is equivalent to a hefty £1.37 million.)
The 18-year-old made her thoughts on the matter pretty clear, we think. Guess we can all move on to dissecting Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's role in the breakup.
We don't have definite answers to any of these burning questions — except for the last one. Jenner herself took to Twitter to shut down a rumour that her rapper ex owed her $2 million. (Oh, to one day be so rich that you could feasibly spare $2 million, which is equivalent to a hefty £1.37 million.)
The 18-year-old made her thoughts on the matter pretty clear, we think. Guess we can all move on to dissecting Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's role in the breakup.
Advertisement