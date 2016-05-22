On Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke plays the clever, courageous "mother of dragons" Daenerys Targaryen. It's a serious role...which is why it was surprising to learn that Clarke did something extremely silly during her audition.
In an interview with Variety, she recounted doing the Funky Chicken in front of the producers.
Clarke explained that after the acting portion of her audition, she asked the producers if there was anything else they wanted her to do. Showrunner David Benioff joked that she could do a dance if she'd like — and she took him seriously. "I'd might as well have brought in, like, a little apple or something," she said. "Teacher's pet. Just wanted it so bad."
Why the Funky Chicken? Clarke's answer was simple: "It's the only move I know."
She has thought about incorporating it into the show, but just can't seem to make it work. "Khaleesi isn't funny," she lamented.
