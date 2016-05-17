It seems that Khal Drogo still carries a torch for Daenerys (pun intended).
In Sunday's episode, Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen enters the Temple of Dosh and burns that sucker down. In what is Clarke's first nude scene since season 3, the actress truly owns it, all while being surrounded by fire. "This is me, all proud, all strong," the Clarke told Entertainment Weekly. She also said she couldn't have been happier with the scene. "That ain't no body double!"
Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, seconds that emotion. The actor shared a fiery image of his former on-screen love on Instagram, warning people not to mess with his "boo." He also included a heartfelt message to Clarke: "love you Moon of my life."
No, their on-screen relationship didn't last. But Momoa still has a thing for his old flame, at least on Instagram.
