Azealia Banks Goes After Zayn Malik & 14-Year-Old Disney Channel Star In Latest Twitter Feud

While Malik never responded to Banks' tweets, Disney Channel star, Skai Jackson, tweeted, "Azealia Banks needs to simmer down a little." You can probably guess what happened next. Banks started putting all her Twitter fury into writing 140 characters that would take down the 14-year-old Jessie star."And you need to grow some hips and start ur menses," Banks wrote. "Stay in a child's place."Jackson then took Banks to task for going after a teen. "When a no hip having 14 year old has more class than you. Worry about your career. Get one," she wrote.The two then went back and forth with Banks accusing Jackson's mum of "pimping her out," writing "lets see what you end up like at 21."Jackson clapped back by saying she wasn't concerned about her career, but was concerned about Banks. "Fix ur life," Jackson tweeted, before writing, "And I'm sure my mom did a wayyy better job then yours did! You give black women a bad name. I'll be praying for you."Banks attempted to laugh Jackson off by saying the Disney star was nothing but a meme who, despite her large Instagram following, was not even relevant enough to be an "Instagram thot.""You need to get ur ass done and your tits done before you become a proper instagram thot girly," Banks tweeted.Jackson then wrote, "Now that was corny ! go fix your edges before you come at me! #byenow Hide behind your weaves much?" before attempting to have the last word with a tweet that said, "This wasted conversation is helping your career ! Bye hunny."But, Banks wasn't going to let Jackson get the last word. After a series of tweets that had her calling Jackson a "Disney reject" who would play her maid one day, Banks ended things by writing, "You're mom will be up in Disney's Office's sucking dick for your next fourth lead role!!!"For now, this feud is done, but don't worry, Banks seems to have already started another one.