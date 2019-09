Game of Thrones, as great as it is, can be slow. Like, almost-convincing-you-that-you-have-time-to-run-to-the-bathroom slow. (Don't fall for it! That will be when they reveal Ned Stark has been reincarnated as a dragon.) So there's not much to do while waiting for the High Sparrow to finish recapping your college philosophy seminar, other than come up with fan theories. And this one, posited by Redditor NegativeKarmaSniifer , is a doozy.He writes, "From S6E3, Bran realises that others can hear him during the visions from the past, but doesn't understand that they cannot fully understand him. He attempts to reason with King Aerys when shown a vision of him. The King only hears whispers, and is driven mad by it. Bran tries to fix this, however makes it worse. Mad King Aerys burns Bran's grandfather alive while Bran frantically tries to stop him. All he hears is whispers. Bran sets the events of the show in motion."