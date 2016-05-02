Kit Harington Is Sorry About All The Jon Snow Drama (Spoilers!)

Warning: Spoilers ahead.
If you didn't watch Game of Thrones last night, or haven't had the shocking twist ruined for you by social media, stop reading now. Seriously. Just do something else.
Still with us? Okay. Obviously, all anyone can talk about is how Jon Snow wasn't so dead after all. Well, he was pretty much dead, but Melisandre did everyone a solid and resurrected him, thus ending months of conspiracy theories and torment.
Kit Harington, the actor who plays Snow, has kept mum about his character's fate, but is now telling all. Entertainment Weekly interviewed the British actor about last night's huge reveal, which has him feeling a bit guilty about all the secrecy.
“Sorry!” Harington says in the video below. “I’d like to say sorry for lying to everyone. I’m glad that people were upset that he died. I think my biggest fear was that people were not going to care. Or it would just be, ‘Fine, Jon Snow’s dead.’ But it seems like people had a, similar to the Red Wedding episode, kind of grief about it. Which means something I’m doing — or the show is doing — is right.”
As if there were any doubt. Guess we'll have to rethink that whole "you know nothing, Jon Snow" line. Dude totally had us.
