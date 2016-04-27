Unless you’ve been shunning the entire internet since Saturday night, you probably know by now that Beyoncé’s Lemonade is a big, big deal. It’s certainly one of her most personal works to date, with rumours of Jay Z’s infidelity and “Becky” finger-pointing flooding the Twitterverse. But, as we’ve already discussed, this album can apply to regular people’s lives, too, particularly in the way Bey addresses relationship strife and the process of healing.
Lemonade’s 12 tracks reflect this healing process. It has also occurred to us that the number of songs matches the number of signs in the zodiac. That got us thinking: Could each song have an astrological counterpart? It sounds too good to be true, but after consulting the work of our very own AstroTwins, the outlook seems likely.
Ahead, we’ve matched each track on Lemonade with its corresponding zodiac sign. Yes, even the stars bow to Queen B. We hope we did her work justice — she is a Virgo, after all.
