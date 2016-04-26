Warning: Spoilers ahead.
I'm sorry to say this, but Jon Snow seems very, very dead.
When we last left Game of Thrones, our favourite curly-haired Lord Commander was lying in the snow, his blood staining it red.
As "The Red Woman" dawns, he's still sprawled on the ground. Ghost, chained up, is howling for his master.
The dire wolf's cries alert Ser Davos, who runs out to find Jon Snow dead. (Until further notice, I'm going to have to assume that HBO has been telling the truth for the last 10 months.) Davos and the remaining brothers loyal to Jon bring their leader inside and lay him on a table while they figure out what to do.
Melisandre is there, grieving after seeing Stannis' death in the flames. She touches Jon's cheek. A sign of a resurrection to come?
Holy shit, guys, Game of Thrones is back.
