What’s it like to have Colman and Barrett as your on-screen parents? “Dream family, right?”laughs Di Martino. “I learned loads. Olivia is so brilliant and so emotive. I watch her in awe, thinking ‘I wish I could do that.’ I don’t think I learned her secret but watching how she goes from being hilarious to making everyone cry in the space of a few minutes is… just wow. She’s great to watch.”



Born in Nottingham, Di Martino (the starlet name comes from her Italian father) “did all of the school plays” but never considered being an actress. “From where I come from, it’s such a ridiculous thing to want to do. It’s sort of a dream job rather than a real one.” She studied media and performance at Salford University and got an agent while she was still a student, when she was cast in a promotional video for the university. “Because the director liked the fact that I had pink hair at the time.”



Shortly after that she embarked on her “medical drama years” – appearing in Holby City and Doctors, before playing Polly Emmerson in Casualty for two years. She hasn’t stopped working since. Next she appears as Ava - “an Italian force of nature” - in The Darkest Universe, a comedy sci-fi film, also directed by Sharpe, which premieres at London Comedy Film Festival this month. And she is now writing a feature film and a sitcom, inspired by the twisted likes of Julia Davis. “Dark is my favourite kind of comedy. When it’s done well, it’s the best kind.”



In the meantime, Amy seems likely to be the role that makes Di Martino’s name. And the Flowers have the potential to join the Royles, the Steptoes and the Monsoons in the roll-call of great British screen clans. Deborah and Maurice’s wedding anniversary bash in the opening episode is up there with Abigail’s Party for the most awkward social gathering I’ve ever seen. Watch it every night next week or binge on it on All4 from Friday.



Flowers starts on Monday 25 April on Channel 4 at 10pm

