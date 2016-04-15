Peek Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's $5.5 Million Soho Loft

Now that Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have a kid on the way, it appears that they're planning to upgrade from their one-bedroom loft to a more family-friendly living situation. Not only were the Victoria's Secret angel and Maroon 5 frontman spotted looking for houses in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, Trulia reports that the couple has put their current apartment on the market for a whopping $5.5 million (£3.9 million), with the furniture included for an additional fee. While the Soho loft is huge (it clocks in at 2,800 square feet), we imagine the pair realised it would be a bitch to baby-proof.
Curious to see what home sweet home looks like when you're a supermodel and a rock star? Click through to take the tour of the spacious digs.
Curious to see what home sweet home looks like when you're a supermodel and a rock star? Click through to take the tour of the spacious digs.