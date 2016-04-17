Here's How Famous People Do Coachella

It's that time of year again. The sun is out, the weather is finally getting warmer, and a cavalcade of celebrities (and lucky, lucky music lovers) have descended upon Palm Springs, CA, for what is arguably the most-anticipated American music festival of the year.
The first weekend of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is upon us, featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem, Guns N’ Roses, and Calvin Harris...not to mention a seriously mouthwatering roster of food vendors and a seemingly endless list of festival-adjacent parties filled to the gills with young Hollywood.
But don't give in to FOMO... We've got you covered with a look at exactly what you're missing in the California desert. And spoiler alert: It involves a lot of sweet celebrity street style, done with a fun festival twist, of course.
