Behind-The-Scenes Of Blue Ivy's Badass Princess Birthday Party, Fairy Wings & All

Back on January 7 of this year, Blue Ivy turned four years old. A pretty special age for Beyoncé and Jay-Z considering the number holds a very special place in each of their hearts.
The party was a whimsical celebration of the superstar duo's daughter, and they pulled out all the stops. We're talking private teepees, glittery fairy wings, princesses, and, of course, bows and arrows. Because feminist Bey would never have her daughter grow up to be the archetypal damsel in distress.
Even as someone in their 20s, this party looks amazing. There was some major Pinterest-level decor happening. Beyoncé shared pictures of the intimate event, which Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Rowland's kids attended, on her Tumblr earlier today, giving us an inside look at the party of the year. Kidding. Sort of.
I only wonder if the mysterious new Beyoncé album was playing the whole time.
The party was a whimsical celebration of the superstar duo's daughter, and they pulled out all the stops. We're talking private teepees, glittery fairy wings, princesses, and, of course, bows and arrows. Because feminist Bey would never have her daughter grow up to be the archetypal damsel in distress.
Even as someone in their 20s, this party looks amazing. There was some major Pinterest-level decor happening. Beyoncé shared pictures of the intimate event, which Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Rowland's kids attended, on her Tumblr earlier today, giving us an inside look at the party of the year. Kidding. Sort of.
I only wonder if the mysterious new Beyoncé album was playing the whole time.