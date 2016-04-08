Blair Waldorf’s Hands Down 18 Best Moments On Gossip Girl

The unnamed narrator of the Gossip Girl book series described Blair Waldorf as “the bitchiest, vainest girl in the entire senior class, or maybe the entire world.” And that was no exaggeration.
In 2007, Waldorf was brought to life by actress Leighton Meester (who turns 30 on April 9) when the best-selling book series by Cecily von Ziegesar debuted as a television show on The CW. Both on paper and on-screen, Waldorf had an unshakeable take-no-prisoners attitude that quickly became a series trademark.
The show quickly became synonymous with major drama, uptown style, and Blair Waldorfisms. Who didn't, for at least a minute, want her confidence, her closet, and her cunning (if sometimes cruel) comebacks?
During the show's five-year run, we saw a group of over-privileged teenagers evolve into a group of over-privileged young adults. But more than that, we saw a petty mean girl find patience, wisdom, and true love through a series of crippling life lessons. Some lessons, admittedly, more meaningful than others.
So, here, we honour her 18 best moments on the show that prove there may be a little bit of Blair in us all. Best read while sporting a signature Blair resting bitch face.
