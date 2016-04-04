Selena Gomez will soon be making the transition back to the small screen, albeit this time in an executive producer role.
The former Disney Channel star and current “Hands to Myself” singer is developing a drama series described as a “Latina Empire,” Deadline reports. Presumably that refers the current ABC megahit show and not a pre-Colonial matriarchal society in Latin America, but that sounds equally awesome.
Freeform will bring producer Aaron Kaplan and Gomez together to tell the story of an 18-year-old woman in her primarily Latino neighbourhood. She is, naturally, destined for greatness. The series was inspired in part by an idea Kaplan had while attending The Zimmer Children’s Museum Discovery Award Dinner last November. At the dinner, Ana Cobarrubias, a Los Angeles high school senior, gave a speech about making a difference in the East LA neighbourhood in which she grew up and transcending expectations that society had for her as a young woman. The speech, viewable here, drew a standing ovation. Cobarrubias will serve as a consultant on the project.
While no other details are known, the series is currently searching for a writer.
The former Disney Channel star and current “Hands to Myself” singer is developing a drama series described as a “Latina Empire,” Deadline reports. Presumably that refers the current ABC megahit show and not a pre-Colonial matriarchal society in Latin America, but that sounds equally awesome.
Freeform will bring producer Aaron Kaplan and Gomez together to tell the story of an 18-year-old woman in her primarily Latino neighbourhood. She is, naturally, destined for greatness. The series was inspired in part by an idea Kaplan had while attending The Zimmer Children’s Museum Discovery Award Dinner last November. At the dinner, Ana Cobarrubias, a Los Angeles high school senior, gave a speech about making a difference in the East LA neighbourhood in which she grew up and transcending expectations that society had for her as a young woman. The speech, viewable here, drew a standing ovation. Cobarrubias will serve as a consultant on the project.
While no other details are known, the series is currently searching for a writer.
Advertisement