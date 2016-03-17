Rodarte x & Other Stories Is Here

It's been a few months since the announcement (and the initial "!!!"-esque reaction) that two of our favourites — & Other Stories and Rodarte — were pairing up to make fashion magic happen. Until last week, we'd only seen snippets of the Swedish retailer's latest Co-Lab on Instagram, plus a few pieces that were worn by the likes of Chloë Sevigny and Selena Gomez. Our wallets have been readied and our wardrobes cleared in anticipation of this drop. Never mind that the somewhat chilly weather best suited for this type of clothing has almost passed, we are ready for all the crushed velvet and sparkly knits.
"& Other Stories approached us about collaborating and we immediately said yes, thinking that their approach to fashion was very similar to ours," Laura and Kate Mulleavy told Refinery29 in a joint statement. "They tell stories, as do we. We are always looking for a narrative, whether it be simple and minimal or multi-faceted and layered."
This rings true in the project's final outcome: Individual pieces range from flowing, capped-sleeve crop tops to heavily sequined wrap blouses and dresses and mixed-leather patchwork skirts and boots. The collection's broad scope means it offers something to suit an array of personal styles. But, like with the revamped flower crowns or contemporary mermaids we've seen on Rodarte's runways, the whole thing comes together with a hint of the fantastical: The way the textures, saturated coloring, and complementary silhouettes work together give the collection a dream-like quality.
"We never stop thinking about creating, and always have ideas outside of the work that we do at Rodarte," say the Mulleavy sisters. Neither had formal design school training, so this type of partnership is a way for the duo to keep learning new skills they can incorporate into their brand. "We always feel the need to creatively grow continuously and to push ourselves as much as we can," they explained in the statement.
The full collection arrives at select & Other Stories stores and online today. Move quickly: Some items are already selling out. (Although, an item may appear sold out, but if you click on a specific size, the magical "Add To Bag" icon could still appear.) Shop the lookbook, in all its textured, shimmery glory, ahead.
