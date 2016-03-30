There's no shortage of love stories in War and Peace. Still, we're willing to make room for one more.
Proving that Tolstoy can be one helluva matchmaker, two stars of the BBC's recent War and Peace miniseries have paired up in real life. Never mind that they played brother and sister on the show.
James Norton, who played the dashing Andrei Bolkonsky, has been stepping out with Jessie Buckley, who played Andrei's religious, downtrodden sister Marya. The couple made their first public outing at the after-party for Norton's new West End play, Bug, last night in London. Eat your heart out, Natasha and Nikolai.
The co-stars were first romantically linked in February after they were reportedly seen kissing at a Brits party. Prince Bolkonsky wouldn't be delighted, but we are.
