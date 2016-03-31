Amber Rose is not playing around with her new line of emoji. While Kim Kardashian's Kimoji app serves up leather jackets, stripper poles, and middle fingers, Rose's just-launched MuvaMoji app is taking a punchier, more political route. We'd expect nothing less.
For starters, there's an entire category devoted to LGBT pride emoji. Another category is devoted to "Slut Walk" mantras. You can text pals a birth control pic, a pile of weed, or a "Free Kesha" sign. But here's the one that really has people's panties in a twist.
Apparently, Rose doesn't agree with her ex Kanye West that Cosby is "innocent" of multiple charges of sexual assault. Another emoji reads, "Pill Cosby." While some are praising Rose for taking a stand, others think she should leave Cosby alone.
"Cleared off all charges, don't ever disrespect," one follower responded in her comments section. "Smh, when they can't bring you down they pay to smear your name and legacy. Bill too strong, try again."
Rose has also been accused of making light of the Cosby case. Is it too serious a matter to merit an emoji?
