Amber Rose is a powerful, outspoken woman — there's no denying that. Most of the time, it's hit-or-miss with Rose and her strong opinions, but in the past, we have really enjoyed hearing her perspective on slut-shaming and the definition of consent. She likes to keep it real. Her new interview with The Daily Beast is no exception.
In the piece, Rose lets us even further inside her head as she gets into Kim and Kanye drama, thoughts on the election, and why she will never be in GQ magazine again.
As an author, public figure, and budding apprepreneur (an app entrepreneur) she is ready to start conversations on a myriad of hot-button topics.
If you thought that all there is to Rose is her famous exes, allow her to reintroduce herself.
1. Kanye West and their confusing history
“He went to my hometown and said, 'I want to thank the City of Philadelphia for the beautiful person I wrote this song for.' And then, it’s just like, I don’t understand it! But you know what, it’s not for me to understand. I’ve been married, had a baby, and it’s been fuckin’ five years. Get over it.”
2. Kim Kardashian and their squashed beef
“The thing is, me and Kim will probably — I won’t say we’ll never be friends, but we accept each other for who we are, and that’s the most important thing as women. I don’t get along with her husband — I don’t think we’ll ever be the best of friends — but it’s good that we understand who we both are, got all that shit out on the table, and can just move on with our lives knowing that the internet is mostly what gave us the beef we had. We didn’t naturally have any beef with each other, the internet just naturally instigated everything. So, we got it all out and it’s all good now.”
3. Beyoncé and their similarities
"We don’t have the talent that Beyoncé has, so we get criticised as former sex workers, but at the end of the day, we’re just women — we’re all women — and we should all embrace each other. No one is greater. We’re all the same."
4. Channing Tatum and industry sexism
“No one gives a fuck that Channing Tatum was a stripper. He’s an established actor who’s at the Vanity Fair parties and the Oscars, but for me, no matter how far I go in my life, I see these stories that keep referring to me as a ‘former stripper.’ No one says ‘former stripper’ about Channing Tatum, or ‘former McDonald’s worker’ about Brad Pitt. No one does that to men."
5. Amy Schumer and their comedic friendship
"I was a fan of Amy’s, and I went to a comedy show at The Laugh Factory in L.A. and asked the owner if I could introduce Amy, because I love her so much. So, I introduced her and she got up on stage after and was like, ‘Amber Rose introduced me! I fuckin’ made it.’ This was before she started doing movies and stuff. So, we became friends. She lives in New York and I live in L.A., but we talk all the time. And I just shot another sketch for the upcoming season of Inside Amy Schumer that I’m really excited for people to see."
6. GQ and its sexist interview
“I did a 12-hour interview and photo shoot with GQ, and that’s how you’re gonna label me? Fuck you. They labelled me as ‘Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend,’ ‘Wiz Khalifa’s baby mama,’ ‘former stripper,’ and it was just like, I work so hard every day as a businesswoman and mother and nobody ever mentions that. I was so pissed off and went after their necks, because I don’t care if I’m ever in GQ again."
7. Hillary Clinton and her support
“I can’t fuckin’ wait! I’m so excited. I’m voting for Hillary, I don’t give a fuck. I love her, and always have. I feel like this is her time to just shit on everybody and be the powerful woman that she is.”
8. Donald Trump and her disapproval
"And I’m leaving the United States if [Trump] is elected. Fuck it! I’m moving to Canada. It’s over.”
9. SlutWalk and her upcoming work
“I actually have a documentary coming out, and another one coming out. I’m going to do one documentary every year — both to follow me and also to document my SlutWalk.”
