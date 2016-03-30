Have you been staring at the same pile of stuff in the corner of your apartment for weeks upon weeks? We’re right there with you. While we wish we could just close our eyes and our clutter would disappear, sadly, that's not the case.
Spring cleaning is calling our names. But do any of us have the time to sit and organise every inch of our home? That’s where organising expert Fay Wolf comes in. Wolf has just debuted a book called New Order: A Decluttering Handbook for Creative Folks (and Everyone Else) that's full of millennially minded tips that will help you clean-attack your space. Ahead, she shares a few of her very best strategies.
