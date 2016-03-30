We like to always do the right thing, but if Jennifer Lopez's smartphone were to somehow fall into our lap, we might have a hard time returning it right away.



Turns out the phone is packed with the digits of some major stars. Last night's "Carpool Karaoke" special saw The Late Late Show host James Corden discovering Cristiano Ronaldo, Fergie, Bradley Cooper, The Rock, Demi Lovato, and Iggy Azalea in her contacts. But why text them when Leonardo DiCaprio's number is also just sitting there?



Corden wasted no time in drafting a text to the Oscar-winning actor. "Hey baby, I'm kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know, JLo, you know, from the block."



Though everyone knows it's actually Jenny from the block, DiCaprio fell for it.



"You mean tonight, Boo Boo?" he texted back. "Club-wise?"



Boo Boo? Where did that came from?



Instead of swooning over that flirty response, Lopez panicked.



"The funny part is that he actually thinks I'm serious," she said. "I don't... He thinks this was me!"



Guess she had to hit the club. Poor thing.



