On March 27, the Elusive Chanteuse herself, Mariah Carey, will celebrate a birthday. What birthday will she celebrate? Well, that's debatable. According to People, she'll turn 47. Other accounts indicate she'll turn 46. Elusive, indeed.
But while we may not know the exact year of Carey's birth, we do know that she has brought us immeasurable joy in her time as a pop queen. Yes, that is partly because of her incredible vocal range and numerous hit tracks. It is also because she frequently makes us giggle.
Carey, you see, is the ultimate diva. But she is often less fearsome than funny. Is she in on the joke? Perhaps. She has climbed a StairMaster in heels. She quotes Mean Girls. She rides the subway in formalwear.
Here, we've collected some of her most LOL-worthy moments. Here's hoping her upcoming E! series brings us many, many more.
