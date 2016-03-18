When you auditioned, were you familiar with the character Elektra?

“It was completely new to me. I have never seen the movie. I never really read comics.”



What did you like about her?

“I honestly like everything about her. She’s such a complex and complicated character...What I liked is that I had to discover this new world. Reading the comics was very interesting to me and I really tried to grasp the essence of Elektra. I really wanted to respect that. Then we added layers to her, working with the writers for the show. She’s a very independent woman… She comes across to be this very strong female character, this strong woman, but she does have failure. This is where the work is interesting to me, trying to understand that and portray that.”



Can you expand on the idea of failure?

“When we started talking about Elektra, [the writers] told me they thought she was someone cold, someone you could classify as a sociopath. So I looked into it, and you know, a sociopath is someone that can't bond with anyone. She can't have human bonds. But I think Elektra has one, and that’s probably her weakness. She once loved Matt Murdock, and the love she had for him is actually her failure — or maybe her strength? We’ll find out in the series. I think that makes her human.”



She’s a slippery character. Was that fun to play?

“Absolutely. It was great to be in the grey all the time and making a choice on the day if Elektra is lying or if she’s saying the truth. She manipulates people… [but] sometimes she's very honest and speaks her heart.”

