Some people liken it to time stopping, but it's really just your eyes becoming louder than all your other senses. A sharp and directional focus, as if glasses were put on a face that never knew it was blind. All that white noise had finally ceased, and my mind was able to distill its attention into a single thing for the very first time. You became that first step outside a noisy bar. All this in a look. Just a break from the noise. Just a break. Look at yourself now that the noise is back. You've grown a lot haven't you kid, but you still hold onto those glasses don't you?
Cole Sprouse is all grown-up and he's undergone a radical transformation to prove it. The former child actor is known for co-starring with his twin brother, Dylan, as Ben Gellar (son of Ross and Carol) on Friends. The dynamic duo also starred in the Disney's hit series, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
Now, Cosmopolitan is reporting that the 23-year-old wants to show his acting chops in more serious roles. So, the New York University graduate replaced his signature blond locks with a darker, edgier cut in preparation for a role he's snagged in Riverdale, a forthcoming TV series.
He announced the makeover on Instagram with a lengthy caption that read, in part, "You've grown a lot haven't you kid, but you still hold onto those glasses don't you?"
The darker hair is a dramatic departure from the cookie-cutter image the Sprouse brother built his brand on, but it's a necessary hair change. Riverdale is an adaptation of the Archie comics, according to Deadline. Sprouse is tackling the role of Jughead Jones.
Both brothers are still in the acting game, but for now, Dylan's sticking to the lighter locks we all know and love.
Advertisement