Some people liken it to time stopping, but it's really just your eyes becoming louder than all your other senses. A sharp and directional focus, as if glasses were put on a face that never knew it was blind. All that white noise had finally ceased, and my mind was able to distill its attention into a single thing for the very first time. You became that first step outside a noisy bar. All this in a look. Just a break from the noise. Just a break. Look at yourself now that the noise is back. You've grown a lot haven't you kid, but you still hold onto those glasses don't you?

A photo posted by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Mar 15, 2016 at 12:13am PDT