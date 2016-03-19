One of the joys of being a grandmother is earning a catchy nickname from the grandkids. People is reporting that this tradition also applies to Queen Elizabeth, who is the great-grandmother of 2-year-old Prince George and 10-month-old Princess Charlotte.
In her first solo interview since marrying Prince William in 2011, Princess Kate Middleton revealed that her son calls his great-gran "Gan Gan."
"George is only 2-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan Gan'" the Duchess of Cambridge says in a forthcoming documentary commemorating the queen's 90th birthday. "She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family."
How adorable is that? Princess Kate also gushed about how much she loves raising Charlotte, who was born this past May.
"It's very special having a new little girl...I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister," she says in Our Queen at 90, which airs March 27 on the U.K.'s ITV. "The queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington, she was one of our first visitors here."
The documentary also features commentary from other members of the Royal Family, including Kate's husband, Prince William. ABC News reports that William values how much his grandmother loved and protected him while he was growing up.
"Growing up, having this figurehead, having this stability above me has been incredible," he says in the documentary. "I have been able to explore, understand, slightly carve my own path. I greatly appreciate and value that protection."
