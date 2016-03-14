Xena Will Be Gay In The Reboot

When asked by the fan if the backlash against that character's fate would, "have effect on your writing for future projects like Xena," Grillo-Marxuach wrote, "I am a very different person with a very different world view [sic] than my employer on The 100 — and my work on The 100 was to use my skills to bring that vision to life. Xena will be a very different show made for very different reasons. There is no reason to bring back Xena if it is not there for the purpose of fully exploring a relationship that could only be shown subtextually [sic] in first-run syndication in the 1990s. It will also express my view of the world — which is only further informed by what is happening right now — and is not too difficult to know what that is if you do some digging."

