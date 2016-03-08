It's finally here. After posters, roundups of old footage, and the high-concept teaser that kept you up at night, a trailer full of scenes from the upcoming sixth season of Game of Thrones is here. So, what important (or at least, intriguing) details are revealed in the trailer?
Melisandre doesn't seem like her normal confident self. Normally, The Red Woman has the self-assured air of someone who just finished The Secret and got a manicure, but in the trailer, she's doubting her visions.
There's a white walker right behind Bran! It seems like it might be one of his visions, because it appears that he's standing, but still, scary!
Everyone is sad. Seriously, not even vengeance can cheer up the mourning Lannisters, Daenerys is dirty and wandering, and Arya looks pained as she gets beat up. Anyone hoping for a little sunshine in Westeros is going to be disappointed (and before you say it, there are totally sunny days during winter).
Game of Thrones is back on April 25.
