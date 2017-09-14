The miracle and the curse of Netflix are one and the same: There is so much damn stuff to watch.
In fact, if you're not sure exactly what you're looking for, you can end up wasting an hour shoveling through the plenitude of stream-able crap in search of the worthy gems. How are you supposed to Netflix and chill if you spend all your free time scrolling instead of chilling (in whichever sense of the word you please)?
Well, that's where we come in. We've sifted through Netflix Instant's many offerings to find the best films currently available. We've got something for your every mood — no, like, every mood. And we'll keep you updated week by week, adding new movies and getting rid of any no longer streaming. So click through our picks, stock up your queue, and fire up the 'flix. Happy viewing!