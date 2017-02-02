This 30-Day Challenge Will Change The Way Your Body Moves

Now, for some very good news: It’s actually pretty easy to address your stiffness. “It’s much quicker to develop and improve flexibility than cardiovascular or strength, and a new routine has an impact much faster,” Frederick says. Before you have flashbacks to trying to touch your toes in gym class, this is not your traditional stretching routine. Each of these four exercises has you moving through a range of motion, which is really what being flexible is all about. Not only that, they actually feel good to do — not painful or uncomfortable.