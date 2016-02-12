Christina Aguilera & Hayden Panettiere Duel Eva Longoria On Lip Sync Battle

Eva Longoria had a strong first salvo when she entered on a sedan chair to the opening strands of Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” on Lip Sync Battle. Minaj material is always a safe bet, but wouldn’t it have made sense to bring out a live snake as they did last week?



The dancers onstage were doing their best to replicate Nicki’s moves and put their backs into it. Eventually Longoria did as well, flashing a majorly padded butt in pink booty shorts that added a lot to the imagination.



For her part, Hayden Panettiere has musical experience from her role on Nashville. But would it translate to the Lip Sync octagon? She dropped in from the ceiling to perform “Lady Marmalade” in her best Christina Aguilera wig. Then Christina herself came out and ripped the roof off the building and started eating spectators. Just kidding. But she was great, even when Hayden shoved a sparkly butt in her face.



“I don’t know what’s bigger right now,” Eva said, “my ass or their hair.” Good point, Eva.

