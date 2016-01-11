Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Political With Golden Globes Speech

Leonardo DiCaprio went for wide-eyed optimism in his Golden Globes speech.



DiCaprio, who won Best Actor for The Revenant, took the stage to a standing ovation, which brought a smile to the star's face. "What an incredible honor," he said. "Wow, that meant a lot. Thank you so much."



In the speech for his third Golden Globe win, he then thanked his director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, his fellow nominees, his makeup artist and co-star Tom Hardy, who he said "I know in real life would never bury me alive and leave me out in the cold to die like that."



After thanking his parents and his friends (they know who they are), DiCaprio ended his speech with a bit of a political message, saying he shared the award with "all the first nations people represented in this film and all the indigenous communities around the world."



"It is time that we recognize your history and that we protect your indigenous lands from corporate interests and people that are out there to exploit them," he said. "It is time that we heard your voice and protected this planet for future generations."

