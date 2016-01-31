It's hard, sitting on your Ikea bed and sheets you bought when you packed off for University, scrolling Instagram and getting that twinge of self-hate that everyone else has such nice houses. Whether it's a snap of your #shelfie or box-fresh kicks, there's only so much you can hide with a Valencia filter and a touch of brightness.



So, we've picked up eight easy tips from Instagram to up your home decor game and, subsequently, your Insta feed. We've tried to keep it achievable and inexpensive, so ditch the scrolling and seize the day for a spot of decorating – just in time for #brunch.



