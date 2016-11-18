Doing things alone can be immensely therapeutic. A solo meal can help you really appreciate food. A solitary walk can be a rare opportunity to think. And travelling by yourself can be an incredible opportunity for self-discovery and personal growth.
Solo trips are all the rage right now. The 2015 Visa Global Travel Intentions Study reported that 24% of people travelled alone on their most recent holiday, most of whom were women. We've already told you why you should consider taking a solo trip; now we're helping you choose your destination.
Click ahead for our picks of the best destinations for women to explore unaccompanied, based on a range of factors like safety, quality of solo activities, and the likelihood of meeting fellow wayfarers. So pack your bags — adventure waits for no one.