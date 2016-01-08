Channing Tatum Teamed Up With Beyoncé For The Lip Sync Battle Premiere

It must be fun to be Channing Tatum. For the season two premiere of Lip Sync Battle, he went all-out with a performance of Beyoncé's “Run the World (Girls)." We're talking next-level: hair, makeup, costume, booty popping.



Oh, and a surprise appearance from Bey herself.



It was clear from the start this episode would be a star-studded affair. Host LL Cool J started off by announcing that Quentin Tarantino was in attendance to support Tatum, who stars in Tarantino's latest film, The Hateful Eight. Tarantino knows a thing or two about spectacle.



Going head-to-head with his wife, dancer Jenna Dewan-Tatum, the Magic Mike actor arrived atop a steed on wheels, proceeding to bust serious moves with an arsenal of backup dancers. Just when you think it can't get any more absurd, Beyoncé herself joins Tatum on stage, lip-syncing to her own track. Like magic, the two blonde bombshells are perfectly choreographed. What? Of course it wasn't planned.



Only bummer for Channing? His guest star wasn't enough to earn him a decisive victory. LL called it a tie, making the couple share the belt.



Talk about setting the bar high. Lip Sync Battle might have trouble topping this one.

