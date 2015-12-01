If the 2012 London Olympics marked us leaving the starting blocks with regards to women in sport, then this year was when we hit full stride.



The Women’s Football World Cup garnered widespread international media coverage and set a new total attendance record for the FIFA competition, Nicola Adams became the reigning Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and European Games champion, and Tracey Couch, Britain’s new Sports Minister, announced that women’s participation in sport is up by more than 500,000 since the UK won the Olympic bid in 2005.



The multiple successes of female athletes in 2015 means that the mere mention of sport no longer drags up difficult memories of being forced to run around a soggy field, or trying to convince our school swimming teacher that we really did have our period for the fourth week in a row.



Tonight marks BT Sport’s third annual Action Woman of the Year Award, celebrating outstanding performances by British female athletes. It’s an impressive line up, to put it lightly, so without further ado, we give you a rundown of this year’s top 10 nominees.