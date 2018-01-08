The Most Controversial Things Raven-Symoné Has Ever Said

In Raven-Symoné's 32 years on the planet, she's had some pretty interesting thoughts. As you may know, she constantly feels compelled to share them with the world.
Following the run of her namesake show That's So Raven (pause to finish singing the theme song in your head), Symoné has stepped in as a co-host on The View. The morning talk show offers her seemingly endless opportunities to offend a vast array of different people. Her questionable quotes don't end with the show. Some of her most headline-worthy speeches have surfaced in interviews with other outlets.
To commemorate her three decades, we're looking back at her most notable bon mots. If things get too disheartening, just think back to a simpler time when she was just a young up-and-coming actress talking to a bear.