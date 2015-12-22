14 Moments From 2015 We'd Like To Forget About

We're nearly two decades into the 21st century. It's been 95 years since women won the right to vote, and millennials are not the first generation of females to have full-time jobs outside the home. That seems like progress, and yet, when we look back at the past year, we can't help but think, Wow, working women went through a lot of crap in 2015. Sure, there were some highlights — Hillary Clinton declaring her candidacy, or women getting the right to serve in combat roles in the U.S. Armed Forces. But those seem few and far between the many moments that showed the unequal state of the American workplace when it came to gender and race in 2015.
Yes, taking a look back at these lowlights might incite some outrage, but we thought the following moments were worth reliving. We can learn from these terrible experiences. And we’re talking about these issues more now because people are actually beginning to stand up against the status quo. Take a look through our list ahead, and here’s hoping 2016 gives us a little more to celebrate.
