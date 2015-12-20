Happy holidays to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, who set the internet on fire this Sunday morning by posting their first selfie together.
Posted to Malik's Instagram account with no caption or context, the black-and-white shot shows the pair in an intimate position. Hadid has her hand on his face — with fingers clenched to either give him a cheek massage or pop a pimple. Malik appears to have his eyes closed in pleasure, so we're betting it's more of a lovely feeling from her fingertips, rather than a personal grooming move.
The pair's relationship status has been the focus of much speculation. They are rumored to have met at Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday party and to have been dating since the American Music Awards, or thereabouts. When Malik posted a shot of himself wearing sunglasses that appeared to belong to Hadid, the chatter reached a frantic peak. With this, it seems they're finally willing to confirm...something. What exactly remains unclear.
OPENER IMAGE: Photo: Kyle Ericksen/WWD/REX Shutterstock.
