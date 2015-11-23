Gigi Hadid hit the red carpet for the 2015 American Music Awards in a revealing white gown and a short new look — one that she teased may not be so short tomorrow — but it's how she greeted One Direction that should really get people talking.



Right as the four guys in 1D were finishing up their pre-show interview with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, Hadid came over to chat. Rancic thought it would be fun to bring the model over to interact with the guys, but Hadid didn't seem too interested in getting buddy-buddy with Harry Styles.



Hadid immediately gave Styles a nice handshake to say hello, which wouldn't seem that weird until she hugged his boy-bandmates Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, with a big smile on her face.



So why would Hadid snub Styles? Well, it could be because she's Team Taylor all the way, siding with her BFF Taylor Swift after the former couple's well-reported breakup. Or, since Swift is so happy with Calvin Harris, Hadid is just showing how she feels about Styles' rumored flings with her other besties Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.



Whatever the reason for Hadid's all-business handshake, we'd like to think it's because she's just one great friend. Obviously.



