It was a year of controversy in the world of entertainment. Yes, we witnessed the usual onslaught of gossip-fueled BS and petty feuds. But many of the biggest conflicts that cropped up in Hollywood (and everywhere else) dealt with some heady topics, including race.
We saw backlash against celebrities accused of casual racism and cultural appropriation. We saw stars fiercely defending their sexual, gender, cultural, and racial identities. And we saw leaders in entertainment make mistakes. Some learned from them. Unfortunately, others did not. Here’s a look at the most memorable — and consequential — controversies from 2015.
