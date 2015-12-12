Do you think he is guilty?

"I never made a decision. It’s not my job. My job is to tell the facts. And that's why, after the trial, O.J. called me and said he wanted to thank me for being fair to him, because I just reported the facts. That began a long conversation that lasted years. We talked on the phone all the time. Up until he just went to prison a few years ago, we were always in contact. And he always said he didn’t do it so, you know, I have reserved judgment."



What is your advice to young women who want to do work that is meaningful and in the public interest?

"My advice is to find out what your passion is. If your passion is journalism, it’s going to be a hard road. Journalism is not as accessible as it once was. The business is changing on a daily basis... You will have to be able to look at a career where you will never get rich, really, and you make those sacrifices because you know that there is nothing else you could do that would satisfy you as much. That’s the judging point.



"If there is something else that attracts you — if you think you could be a lawyer, if you think you could be a professor — and if that would give you as much satisfaction, then do it. Because it’s going to be hard to be a journalist. But if you feel there is nothing else that would make your life worthwhile, then go for it. Because if you can make yourself indispensable to a news organization, and show them how good you are, you’re going to do it."