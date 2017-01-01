To kick your butt into shape, try our 30-day challenge. It incorporates movements in multiple directions, to hit all the muscles of the hips and butt. For the moves separated by a comma, do all reps before moving on to the next exercise. For moves connected with a plus sign, do the exercises one after another. With multiple sets, denoted by x2 or x3, rest one minute before repeating. And enjoy those rest days — you’ll need ‘em for recovery between the harder workouts.