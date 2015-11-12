When it comes to red carpets, most stars don't perfect their signature look right out of the gate. The same is true of the rest of us, too. We’re always experimenting with our style and beauty looks. Why wouldn’t celebrities? Of course, our dalliances with different trends and pale-blue eyeshadow aren’t documented by photographers and then saved on wire services for our entire lives. For that, we are thankful.It’s always fun to look back and see how our favorite celebrities have evolved since the first time they graced the red carpet. In some cases, they were just children. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, for example, were going to movie premieres as toddlers. Therefore, they’ve changed exponentially since the first time they were snapped on a step and repeat.We combed the archives to find photos of these 30 celebrities’ red carpet debuts. Your jaw will hit the floor when you see how much some of them have changed since.